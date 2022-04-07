15-year-old Max Wyatt was reported missing from the Mansfield area on March 30, and detectives who are concerned for his safety have now issued a re-appeal to the public for information on his whereabouts.

Max also has links to the Derbyshire areas of Creswell and Bolsover, and is believed to be riding a dark green mountain bike with distinctive rainbow-coloured accessories.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: “Have you seen 15-year-old Max?

Maz has been missing since March 30.

"Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Mansfield area on Wednesday 30th March.

"Max also has links to Derbyshire- mainly Cresswell or Bolsover areas.

“Max is described as being 6 feet tall, of slim build with short brown hair that is floppy on top and also wears glasses.

"It is not known what Max was wearing when he went missing but it’s possible he was wearing a black Nike hoody, green joggers and black Nike trainers with white soles.

Max is believed to be on a bike like this one.

“Max is also believed to have a dark green mountain bike with him that has Carrera written in yellow on the frame.

"Attached to the bike is a rainbow bottle holder and rainbow headset as shown in the images.

“If you have seen Max or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 66 of 30th March 2022.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”