Concern from missing 17-year-old last seen in Mansfield

Police are concerned for a missing 17-year-old boy reported missing from Mansfield.

Hayden Lafferty was reported missing on Monday, June 3.

Hayden Lafferty

Hayden is described as slim build, 5ft 6 tall, close shaven light brown hair.

Hayden was last seen wearing a beige top and dark tracksuit bottoms.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Hayden or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 543 of 03 June 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."