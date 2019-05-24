Concern for 14-year-old boy missing from Kirkby

Police are concerned for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Kirkby.

Owen Ashmore was reported missing at 4.30pm yesterday.

Owen Ashmore

Owen is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 5ins tall.

He is described as having short blonde hair and was last seen wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, black and white trainers, khaki green hooded top.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Owen or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 928 of 23 May 2019."