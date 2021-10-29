Community protection officers seize abandoned car with no tax at Sutton
An abandoned car without tax was seized and towed away by community protection officers at Sutton.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 4:27 pm
The Ashfield District Council officers responded following a complaint over the car on Priestic Road.
They confirmed that the vehicle's tax had expired in August, 2021, and it was taken to a recovery centre.
The Vehicle Excise Duty (Immobilisation, Removal and Disposal of Vehicles) Regulations 1997 provides the powers to remove un-taxed vehicles from the public highway.
