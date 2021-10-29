The Ashfield District Council officers responded following a complaint over the car on Priestic Road.

They confirmed that the vehicle's tax had expired in August, 2021, and it was taken to a recovery centre.

The Vehicle Excise Duty (Immobilisation, Removal and Disposal of Vehicles) Regulations 1997 provides the powers to remove un-taxed vehicles from the public highway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car being removed by Ashfield District Council

To report an abandoned vehicle, and other anti-social issues, see the council’s website at: