Community protection officers seize abandoned car with no tax at Sutton

An abandoned car without tax was seized and towed away by community protection officers at Sutton.

By Dale Spridgeon
Friday, 29th October 2021, 4:27 pm

The Ashfield District Council officers responded following a complaint over the car on Priestic Road.

They confirmed that the vehicle's tax had expired in August, 2021, and it was taken to a recovery centre.

The Vehicle Excise Duty (Immobilisation, Removal and Disposal of Vehicles) Regulations 1997 provides the powers to remove un-taxed vehicles from the public highway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The car being removed by Ashfield District Council

Read More

Read More
Mansfield rough sleepers drops to ten according to official tally but more cases...

To report an abandoned vehicle, and other anti-social issues, see the council’s website at:

http://www.ashfield.gov.uk/.../report-anti-social-behaviour/

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.