Community event in Mansfield to ‘ease concerns’ about anti-social behaviour

Neighbourhood wardens, police officers and Mansfield BID ambassadors will be on hand in Mansfield town centre for the first in a series of anti-social behaviour ‘street surgeries’.

Mansfield District Council’s community safety team is organising the community events to hear about people’s anti-social behaviour concerns and to inform them of the work being carried out to tackle them.

Neighbourhood Wardens.

The first surgery will be held outside the library in West Gate between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday 16 April.

The aim is for the people who have concerns about anti-social behaviour to discuss the issues with officers on the frontline who deal with it.

Elaine Quince, operations manager for Community Safety at the council, said: “These surgeries will give our team an opportunity to learn more about what really concerns people regarding ASB, to discuss where and when it is happening and to explore the most effective ways of tackling it.

“It will also be a chance for us to share with the community the kind of work our wardens do, which often goes on behind the scenes and which may not always be so obvious to the public.

“Sometimes it can be just a friendly word and face-to-face discussions that can resolve issues. In other instances it can need more formal and legally based action. There are a number of options open to us to help deal with anti-social behaviour, which we take very seriously, and it is never a one-size-fits-all approach.

“The work the council does to reduce anti-social behaviour is also part of the council’s overall strategy to make Mansfield a destination for more visitors.

“We want the district to be a safe and pleasant place in which to visit, live and work.”