Commissioner Godden visits key police stations across the city

Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden got his finger on the pulse of local policing issues during a visit to several policing facilities.

As part of a commitment to rebuilding neighbourhood policing across the city and county, the Commissioner met local Neighbourhood Policing Inspectors, Beat Officers, and Heads of Department to get a refreshed overview of their day-to-day work and challenges.

A large part of Commissioner Godden’s role is to hold Nottinghamshire Police to account and ensure an effective policing service is being delivered for the people of the county and ensuring the public’s voice is being heard.

Along the whistlestop tour was a visit to the Commissioner’s old stations of Radford Road and St Anns, where the Commissioner was based during his former career as a police officer at Nottinghamshire Police from 2000 – 2015.

Commissioner Godden at St Anns Police Station

Also on the schedule was a visit to the city’s largest custody suite Coronation House, in Radford, as well as a trip to visit the fraud and serious organised crime teams at Riverside police station.

Commissioner Godden is set to make regular visits across the force to gain further insight into the challenges officers face throughout the city and county to help inform the work of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Speaking during the visit Commissioner Godden said: “It was great to re-visit some of my old stomping grounds to get a ground level perspective from officers and force leaders on the current challenges and successes they are involved in.

“I was deeply impressed by the state-of-the-art custody suite at Coronation House as well as the quarterly priorities set by the Neighbourhood Policing Inspectors I met which are reactive to the needs of communities and local stakeholders.

“As Police and Crime Commissioner I am dedicated to rebuilding neighbourhood policing and listening to the wants and needs of our diverse communities and that includes our officers too.”