Cocaine dealer tried to outrun police in Skegby set for sentence at crown court
Scott Parker was "driving through an area known for drug dealing" when he was stopped by police on Healdswood Street, on July 18, 2023, said Nicole Baughan, prosecuting.
He ran off on foot and dropped a plastic tub containing wraps of the class A drug, cannabis, and some cash.
Analysis of his phone revealed evidence he had been drug dealing for about three months.
Ms Baughan said the offence has a starting point of four years and six months in prison.
Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Parker was dealing to pay off drug debts and fund his own habit.
Parker, aged 34, of Chesterfield Road, Shuttleworth, Chesterfield, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He was committed to Nottingham Crown Court on unconditional bail and will be sentenced on September 16.