Cocaine and cannabis found as car stopped in Mansfield

The car was pulled over on Nottingham Road yesterday, April 24, shortly after 5pm.

Nottinghamshire Police said a search discovered quantities of ‘what are believed to be cocaine and cannabis’.

Further drugs were recovered during a search of a nearby property.

Police inquiries are continuing.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. He remains in police custody.

Sergeant Stuart Howe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working every day to target people who use our road network for illegal purposes.