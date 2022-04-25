Cocaine and cannabis found as car stopped in Mansfield

The car was pulled over on Nottingham Road yesterday, April 24, shortly after 5pm.
Nottinghamshire Police said a search discovered quantities of ‘what are believed to be cocaine and cannabis’.
Further drugs were recovered during a search of a nearby property.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. He remains in police custody.
Sergeant Stuart Howe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working every day to target people who use our road network for illegal purposes.
“As this latest example shows, if we have reason to suspect people are using cars to transport illegal drugs we will pull them over and we will carry out a very thorough search.”