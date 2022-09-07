Clipstone woman suspected she was pregnant during fourth drink-drive conviction
A Clipstone woman with three previous convictions for drink-driving suspected she was pregnant when she moved her car while over the limit, a court has heard.
Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, on May 8, at 3.15am, where Rebecca Blackburn was ‘clearly under the influence’.
Probation officer Maxine Dyer said the 45-year-old had been celebrating her friend's birthday throughout the day by drinking lager, before taking a taxi to her partner's home.
Ms Dyer said: “Blackburn suspected she was pregnant and wanted to discuss the matter with her partner, but he wouldn't let her in.
Most Popular
-
1
Clipstone family launch shop to keep late teenage daughter's 'legacy alive'
-
2
What time the Tour of Britain reaches Mansfield district
-
3
Sutton man’s furious rant made his ex-partner and mother barricade kitchen
-
4
Mansfield Town co-chairman Carolyn Radford left ‘traumatised and devastated’ after masked raiders target home in £1m robbery
-
5
Details released of Mansfield road closures for Tour Of Britain race
“She drank a bottle of wine in the back garden.
“She moved her car a short distance because of parking issues on the road. She says she was on 'auto-pilot' at the time and regrets her actions.”
Ben Payne, prosecuting said a breath test revealed she had 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.
She has three previous convictions for drink-driving from November 2021, April 2005 and August 2015, and was last in trouble, for criminal damage, in December 2019.
Blackburn, of Greendale Crescent, Clipstone, admitted drink-driving.
Anna Sood, mitigating, said Blackburn, a mum-of-three, is now 22-weeks pregnant and takes medication for anxiety and depression.
Ms Sood said: “Arguably, nobody was put at risk while she was driving that short distance. She accepts it is inevitable she will lose her licence.”
Blackburn was given a 12-month community order with 15 reabilitation activity days and banned from driving for 36 months. She was also fined £50 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.