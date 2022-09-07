Clipstone woman suspected she was pregnant during fourth drink-drive conviction

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, on May 8, at 3.15am, where Rebecca Blackburn was ‘clearly under the influence’.

Probation officer Maxine Dyer said the 45-year-old had been celebrating her friend's birthday throughout the day by drinking lager, before taking a taxi to her partner's home.

Ms Dyer said: “Blackburn suspected she was pregnant and wanted to discuss the matter with her partner, but he wouldn't let her in.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

“She drank a bottle of wine in the back garden.

“She moved her car a short distance because of parking issues on the road. She says she was on 'auto-pilot' at the time and regrets her actions.”

Ben Payne, prosecuting said a breath test revealed she had 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

She has three previous convictions for drink-driving from November 2021, April 2005 and August 2015, and was last in trouble, for criminal damage, in December 2019.

Blackburn, of Greendale Crescent, Clipstone, admitted drink-driving.

Anna Sood, mitigating, said Blackburn, a mum-of-three, is now 22-weeks pregnant and takes medication for anxiety and depression.

Ms Sood said: “Arguably, nobody was put at risk while she was driving that short distance. She accepts it is inevitable she will lose her licence.”