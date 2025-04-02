Clipstone taxi driver who crashed while high on cocaine may have suffered seizure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Clipstone taxi driver who crashed his car into a parked vehicle while high on cocaine may have suffered a seizure at the wheel, a court has heard.

Jamie Fairless was described by the police as having dilated pupils and making gurning motions with his jaw after the collision on Mansfield Road, at 7.50pm on August 30, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

An off duty police officer was handed his wallet which contained 1.15 grams of cocaine.

He tested positive for cocaine at the roadside and was taken to hospital with a dislocated shoulder where a blood test showed he was four times over the legal limit for the class A drug.

"Mr Fairless is somewhat fortunate not to face a more serious charge of drug driving," said Ms Allsop.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Fairless, of previous good character, wasn’t working at the time.

“He remembers being at home,” she said. “The next thing he recalls is waking up in an ambulance. He doesn't quite understand what happened.

"His recollection is he took some cocaine the night before. Fortunately no harm was caused to any other individuals.

"There is a question mark about whether he suffered a seizure on that day. A chip has now been inserted into his chest to monitor his heart.

"He is now thinking better of using cocaine.”

Fairless, aged 28, of Second Avenue, Clipstone, admitted being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and possession of a class A drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £384, with a £154 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months.