Clipstone: Police appeal after man assaulted at Vicar Water Country Park

By John Smith
Published 16th Oct 2025, 15:04 BST
Police investigating an assault in Clipstone are asking for help from the public.

Officers were called to Vicar Water Country Park shortly after 3.45pm on Saturday, October 4.

Most Popular

A man in his 40s was reported assaulted by two males who believed the man had committed an act of public indecency.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following enquiries, officers are satisfied the man had in fact experienced a medical episode.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted at Vicar Water Country Park. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted at Vicar Water Country Park. Photo: Submitted

PC Josh Walker, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The assault left the victim with nasty facial injuries and it is important we speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

“If you have information that can assist us, please call 101 quoting incident 391 of 4 October 2025.”

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice