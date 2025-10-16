Clipstone: Police appeal after man assaulted at Vicar Water Country Park
Police investigating an assault in Clipstone are asking for help from the public.
Officers were called to Vicar Water Country Park shortly after 3.45pm on Saturday, October 4.
A man in his 40s was reported assaulted by two males who believed the man had committed an act of public indecency.
Following enquiries, officers are satisfied the man had in fact experienced a medical episode.
PC Josh Walker, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The assault left the victim with nasty facial injuries and it is important we speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
“If you have information that can assist us, please call 101 quoting incident 391 of 4 October 2025.”