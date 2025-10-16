Clipstone: Police appeal after man assaulted at Vicar Water Country Park

Police investigating an assault in Clipstone are asking for help from the public.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Vicar Water Country Park shortly after 3.45pm on Saturday, October 4.

A man in his 40s was reported assaulted by two males who believed the man had committed an act of public indecency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following enquiries, officers are satisfied the man had in fact experienced a medical episode.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted at Vicar Water Country Park. Photo: Submitted

PC Josh Walker, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The assault left the victim with nasty facial injuries and it is important we speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

“If you have information that can assist us, please call 101 quoting incident 391 of 4 October 2025.”