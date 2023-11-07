Clipstone man’s cannabis farm uncovered after he failed to pay energy bills

A Clipstone man’s cannabis farm was uncovered by utilities workers who turned up after he failed to pay his electricity bills, a court has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Western Power Distribution personnel arrived at Sean Meehan’s Forest Road home in Clipstone, on September 21 last year, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

They noticed a smell of cannabis and found two growing tents in the loft with 24 cannabis plants “at a relatively early stage of growth”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meehan told police he didn't want to name the person who set up the grow and bypassed the electricity meter for him.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“He said he had the odd joint but had never been a big smoker,” Ms Allsop said. “He said he grew the cannabis for his own use to help him sleep and treat his psoriasis.”

He was last in court in 2016 and was convicted of possessing amphetamine, cocaine and MDMA in 2005.

Meehan, who represented himself, said the cannabis grow wasn't a money-making venture and he has since moved to a new address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he has engaged in rehabilitation work for alcohol misuse, and has been abstinent since June 11.

“I deeply regret what I did,” he told the court. “I won’t do anything like it again. I go for meetings twice a week.”

Meehan, aged 42, now of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, admitted producing cannabis when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The presiding magistrate told him: “To some extent this looks like it was professionally done. I am glad you've learned your lessons.”