Clipstone man who groomed 12-year-old girl was really talking to undercover police officer
Adam Walters embarked on “clearly sexual” conversations on Snapchat and sent a video of himself performing a sexual act between March 9 and April 16, said Ben Payne, prosecuting.
The court heard the offences attract sentences with a range of one to three years in custody, and have a starting point of two years.
Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Walters, of previous good character, deserved full credit for his early guilty pleas.
"These offences are attempts," he said. “The person with whom he was chatting online was not in fact a 12-year-old girl."
Walters, aged 36, of Waterfield Way, Clipstone, admitted attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The case was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on December 9.