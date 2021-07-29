Clipstone man who assaulted carers was so remorseful he stayed in room for days

Gary Daniels grabbed one woman by her clothing and pushed her into some doors, at 3.30pm, on February 7. And at 4.15pm, on February 16, he grabbed another female support worker by the face and scratched her eyelid.

The prosecution case was outlined by the court’s legal advisor because the Crown Prosecution Service’s solicitor had been allocated in error and a replacement had to be found.

The court heard Daniels has two previous convictions for assaulting staff.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said Daniels suffers from severe autism and mental health issues.

She told the court: "He has lived in mental health institutions all his adult life and he currently lives in supported accommodation with nursing and support staff.

"He doesn't leave the house unless he's accompanied by two members of staff.”

She said Daniels became angry - but felt real remorse afterwards.

"Both his support workers have told me that following each incident he went to his room and stayed there for a couple of days saying he doesn't want to hurt anyone,” Ms Edwards said.

“His support workers feel he has made huge progress over the last six months and his behaviour, overall, is making progress.”

Daniels, 51, of First Avenue, Clipstone, admitted two counts of assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was ordered to pay £100 compenstion to each of the people he hurt, with £85 court costs.