Clipstone man smashed windows in a Rainworth service station

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced for criminal damage after officers were called to a report of windows being smashed at a service station.

The incident happened at Python Hill Service Station, Kirklington Road, Rainworth, just after 2.15am on Sunday, March 24.

Samuel Brunt, of Vicars Court, Clipstone, admitted the offence when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield today Monday, March 25.

He was given a two-year community order, and must participate in a 31-day Building Better Relationships programme, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay an £85 victim surcharge.