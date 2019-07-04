Clipstone man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Whitby holidaymaker

A Clipstone man charged with the murder of a Whitby holidaymaker earlier this year has pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Christopher Coakley, 28, was arrested following an incident involving the death of Whitby man Anthony Welford, outside the Porto Pizza takeaway shop in Windsor Terrace just after midnight on February 24.

Porto Pizza, in Whitby, where the incident took place.

Mr Welford, 47, was taken to hospital but died of his injuries four days later.

Coakley denied the murder charge at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court last week, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared back before the court on Wednesday (July 3).

The Crown Prosecution Service accepted the manslaughter plea, and the murder charge was dropped.

Coakley, of Palace Gardens, Clipstone, was remanded in custody for sentencing on July 25.