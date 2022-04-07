Liam Tyler flipped his Audi and collided with a wall, causing an estimated £2,500 of damage, on Sherwood Street, Warsop, just after midnight, on March 20, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Tyler, 20, was traced to his address on Mansfield Road, where a test revealed he had 43 mcgs of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Tyler, who has no previous convictions, admitted drink driving and failing to stop after an accident.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

He said the fire-proofer was foolish to drive to his partner's mother's house, but he was concerned about their poorly child.

He panicked after the accident, Mr Pridham said, but then made "full and frank admissions”.

On Thursday, Mansfield magistrates banned him for 14 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification, if completed before December.