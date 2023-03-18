Officers arrested the suspect and went on to seize two converted guns and ammunition after stopping a Ford Fiesta off the A610 Nuthall Road in Nottingham.

The proactive action was in response to intelligence that 29-year-old Troi Brown was out and about with a gun.

Earlier that day, Brown had put the weapons in the boot of the car.

Troi Brown (left) and Emre Bulbuller were both jailed for six years

A police helicopter was later deployed and assisted in efforts to locate the Fiesta, which was stopped on the night of May 3 last year.

The driver, 26-year-old Sam Rigley, was quickly detained and when officers searched the car they recovered two pistols and 21 rounds of ammunition.

Further investigative work led to charges being brought against Brown, Rigley and two more men – 28-year-old Emre Bulbuller and 39-year-old Ronald Redmond.

Brown, of Amesbury Circus, Cinderhill, Nottingham, and Bulbuller, of Ralph Drive, Somercotes, both admitted two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm and a further count of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate.

Brown, who also admitted possessing a firearm when prohibited, was jailed for a total of six years at Nottingham Crown Court.

Bulbuller was also handed a six-year sentence.

Redmond, of Amesbury Circus, Cinderhill, admitted entering into a criminal property arrangement. He was jailed for eight months, but released on licence due to time served on remand.

Rigley, of Elizabeth Park, Ironville, also admitted to entering into a criminal property arrangement. He is due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on March 31.

Detective Inspector Mark Adas, of the East Midlands special operations unit, said: “Dangerous weapons such as those we seized have the potential to cause immense harm to communities.

“Guns like these can have fatal consequences, but thankfully we were able to remove them from the streets.