CID team moves into Ashfield Integrated Services hub

A team of CID detectives is moving into the shared Ashfield Integrated Services hub, to provide an even more' efficient and effective' service to the public.

The CID officers, who investigate complex crimes including serious assaults, robberies and burglaries, will work closely alongside our response and neighbourhood officers as well as our council and community partners at the council offices in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Broadhead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This successful collaboration has been working really well so far and we expect the arrival of the CID team to continue to build on that success.

"We really value working collaboratively with our partners so that we can give the best service possible to our communities by sharing information and working more closely to tackle issues of concern to them.

"Shared locations continue to enhance this work, enabling us to improve efficiency and effectiveness and provide a significant police presence in our neighbourhoods, something that we are committed to.

"Moving a CID team into the hub will allow them to work even more collaboratively with their response and neighbourhood colleagues and our partners, enabling us to provide an even more effective and efficient service to local communities."

Neighbourhood Police Inspector Craig Hall said: "It's safe to say that everyone has been benefiting from the joined-up, pro-active response that the hub has allowed.

"It's just smarter working, making it easier to share information, respond effectively and avoid duplication. It automatically means that we communicate better, and now our CID colleagues will feel the effect of this as well."

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said: "We welcome CID joining their police colleagues in the integrated hub. It can only be of benefit to have council, police and partnership officers working together, delivering a joined-up way of dealing with the key issues within our communities.

"As a council we are committed to tackling issues including anti-social behaviour, and collaborative working like this allows to take steps in the right direction to address these issues."

Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said: "This partnership has been working well so far and we expect the arrival of the CID team to complement the work to date.

"The success of this shared public service hub highlights that this is the right solution for us and for local residents.

"I’m grateful to our partners in Ashfield District Council for their support throughout the process. It’s a common-sense approach that enables better use of existing resources.

"We are continually looking for new ways to become more efficient through joint working and we are seeing more shared locations across the force area as we work to keep police in our communities."