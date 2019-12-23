Christmas in jail for Sutton motorcyclist who was high on cocaine and cannabis

An illegal motorcyclist was high on cocaine and cannabis as he rode along a street in Sutton, a court heard.

Angus Mason's trip left him with an eight-week prison sentence, a two year-driving ban and him complaining in court: "There's nowt I can say. This is outrageous. This is unreal."

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

He reacted to the sentence at Nottingham Magistrates' Court after a judge said one drug was 16 times over the legal limit.

The court heard that the 36-year-old was riding an unregistered Stomp motorcycle on Mill Street, Sutton, on July 16.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said that the drug levels were found after blood tests were taken from Mason who lives on Howard Street, Sutton.

He said that Mason had previous convictions which were "very aggravating circumstances."

Nicola Gray, mitigating, said: "He was messing about on a friend's motorbike on the street.

"He has very little recollection because he was dabbling in drugs.

"It was an unusual vehicle and that is why officers looked to see what was going on. There was no major issue with the driving.

"He realises his behaviour was unacceptable and very much regrets it.

"He has a long-standing issue with drugs and is trying to sort himself out," added Miss Gray.

Medical tests showed that he had double the cannabis level and nearly four times the limit for cocaine in his system.

In his blood, there was also 16 times the permitted amount of benzoylecgonine, a cocaine derivative.

Mason admitted three charges of driving a vehicle with drugs above the specified limit. He also pleaded guilty to having neither insurance nor licence.

District Judge Leo Pyle said Mason had 18 convictions for having no insurance and 11 counts of driving while disqualified.

He told him: "Your driving record is unenviable. You were driving at well over the drug limits.

"I can't overlook the record and the clear high level of impairment."

Mason must pay a £122 government surcharge. He will be freed after a month but will then go on probation.