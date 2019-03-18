Chance to run your own Warsop pub

Ever wanted to run your own pub?

Well now you can as a pub business partner vacancy has come up at The Crate & Grapes on High Street, Market Warsop.

The Crate & Grapes

The Marston's pub is a "great community pub" in the week and at weekends it becomes part of the town’s circuit.

The pub offers sky sports, and can show two different events at any one time, cask ales and entertainment.

There are three main seating areas all of which provide easy viewing of the TV’s.

The pub was refurbished in 2016 to a "very high standard and really must be viewed to fully appreciate how attractive and inviting this pub is".

Upstairs there is a three bedrooms, bathroom, reception room and a kitchen.

A Marston's spokesman said: "Our retail agreement is ideal for someone looking to run their own pub business for a small ingoing fee.

"Income is based on a percentage of the pub’s weekly sales, so the more you grow the business, the more you can earn.

"The pub would suit an operator who is keen to develop a diverse business and who has a keen interest in all sports."

Retail Partners are responsible for employing staff, obtaining a personal license, paying council tax and paying a security deposit.