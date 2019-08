CCTV images have been released by Nottinghamshire Police of a man they want to speak to for a commercial burglary in Ashfield.

The incident happened at Parker Knoll upholstery firm in Sutton on June 8.

Do you recognise him?

The man pictured on CCTV, who had a Newcastle accent, or anyone who recognises him, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 801 of 8 June 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.