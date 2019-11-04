CCTV images released by police investigating suspicious incidents in Nottinghamshire

Police investigating two suspicious incidents in Nottinghamshire have released pictures of two men they would like to speak to.

Two men were seen looking into people's houses and walking down driveways on Hereford Road, Arnold, on September 26 and one man was seen walking down people's driveways on Vernon Crescent, Ravenshead, on October 1.

Police are investigating two suspicious incidents in Nottinghamshire

READ MORE: Sutton residents thanked for 'patience and understanding' amid murder investigation

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured as they believe they may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows them, or has any information, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 778 of 26 September 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Changes to route of Mansfield's Remembrance Day parade announced

They have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to