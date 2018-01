Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a number of high value shop thefts in Mansfield.

The incidents occurred at the Nottingham Road supermarket between November 21 2017 and December 12 2017.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.

Anyone who recognises the man in the pictures, or has any information on the thefts, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 142 of November 21 2017.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.