CCTV image released after break-in at takeaway in Mansfield

Police received reports that cash been taken during a break-in at King Kebab on Leeming Street on May 3.

A window was reportedly smashed to gain entry to the takeaway at around 3.25am.

Cash is then understood to have been taken from a safe inside the store, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Police have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a burglary at King Kebab, Mansfield

PC Michael Fearn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’d encourage anyone who recognises the man in this picture to get in touch with us immediately so that we can better establish what happened.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes all reports of burglary extremely seriously, as we know the impact this type of offending can have on people, both in terms of their wellbeing and their livelihoods too.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 57 of May 3.