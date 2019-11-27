CCTV footage released as police investigate catalytic converter thefts in Notts

Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV footage of three men they are trying to trace following a spate of catalytic converter thefts.

Seven thefts from park and ride sites happened between 11am and 4.15pm on Monday November 25.

Four of the thefts were at Toton Lane, two at Phoenix Park and one at The Forest.

The four incidents at Toton Lane happened within the space of about one hour and 15 minutes.

Thieves target Catalytic converters because they contain high value metals, and Nottinghamshire has seen a spate of thefts in car parks and open spaces in the last three months.

Honda and Toyota vehicles are some of the most common vehicle types to be targeted.

Inspector Riz Khan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We’re continuing with our investigations into these latest thefts and we're now appealing to anyone who recognises any of the men pictured in this CCTV footage to please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"If you recognise any of these men or think you can help please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 422 of 25 November 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"We’re currently linking these seven thefts as we believe the same offending vehicle – a white Mercedes Vito van as pictured – was used by the offenders.

"Did you see this van? If you recognise it or have any information that could help with our enquiries, please call us."

Insp Khan added: "We're working closely with partners, including Nottingham Express Transit (NET) which owns these Park and Ride sites, to look at crime prevention measures and signage to warn drivers.

"We are also liaising with other agencies such as Trading Standards to research possible disposal routes such as precious metals dealers and vehicle breakers.

"We're working hard to find those responsible for these thefts but we're asking motorists to be vigilant to this type of crime and to report any suspicious activity to us immediately.

"If you see anyone jacking a car up in a public car park, see anything that doesn't sit right or anyone acting strangely please call us on 101. If a crime is currently taking place, call 999.

"Where possible please take a note of the registration number, make and type of vehicle the offenders are using and a description of the offenders if you can.

"Our advice when leaving vehicles in locations such as car parks and open spaces is to try to park in areas with higher footfall which offers natural security as opposed the more secluded areas.

"People should also consider protective marking, and check with their vehicle's manufacturer to see if there are any protective guards they can purchase."

NET has already backed local campaigns to raise awareness of what’s become a nationwide issue and it is taking active measures to reduce the risk of crime.

Mike Mabey, Head of Operations at NET, explained: "We take safety and security extremely seriously and we’re working closely with the police to both deter theft and to catch those responsible.

"We have extensive CCTV coverage in our car parks and we’re sharing footage with officers, including images from the most recent incidents, to help them in their investigations.

"We’re also stepping up our own foot patrols and continue with a number of joint operations with the police. In the meantime we would urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to alert a member of staff or contact the police directly."