CCTV appeal into Mansfield Woodhouse screwfix shop theft

Nottinghamshire Police have released a series of CCTV images relating to a woman they want to speak to for a Mansfield Woodhouse shop theft.

The incident, at the Screwfix store on Old Mill Lane, happened at about 5.20pm on May 18, 2019, and officers want to speak to the woman in connection with the theft.

She allegedly stepped out of a silver Volkswagen Touran before entering the store, and stole some items from within.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to this woman in connection with a theft in Mansfield Woodhouse.

"The incident took place at around 5.20pm in the Screwfix store at Old Mill Lane on May 18 2019.

"The woman stepped out of a silver Volkswagen Touran before entering the store.

"If you recognise the woman please call 101 quoting incident number 395 of May 20, 2019."