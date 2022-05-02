CCTV appeal following burglary

Nottinghamshire Police officers believe the two men pictured in the CCTV image may have information which could help them in connection with a break-in at Ravenshead.

Nothing was taken in the raid on Haddon Road, on Sunday, February 6, at about 4.15pm – it is believed the person or persons responsible fled after activating a burglar alarm.

PC Richard Shaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe the two men pictured in this image may have vital information and would urge anyone who recognises them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

Police are hoping to identify these two men.

“Thankfully nothing was stolen during this incident, but that is of little consolation to the people who had their home broken into.”