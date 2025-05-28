CCTV appeal after graffiti scrawled on Brian Clough statue in Nottingham

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th May 2025, 09:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have issued images of two people they would like to trace after Nottingham’s Brian Clough statue was vandalised with chalk.

CCTV shows messages being scrawled on the bronze monument, off Old Market Square, on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The graffiti happened during a demonstration in relation to gender rights and resulted in council workers having to jet wash the statue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Paul Gummer, of the City Centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “The Brian Clough statue is a popular monument in the city centre and so it was disappointing to see it vandalised in this way.

Police have issued images of two people they would like to trace after Nottingham’s Brian Clough statue was vandalised with chalk. Image: Notts Police.Police have issued images of two people they would like to trace after Nottingham’s Brian Clough statue was vandalised with chalk. Image: Notts Police.
Police have issued images of two people they would like to trace after Nottingham’s Brian Clough statue was vandalised with chalk. Image: Notts Police.

“While we support the public’s right to protest, graffiti can be unsightly and spoil people’s enjoyment of an area or landmark.

“It is also worth bearing in mind that it is illegal – graffiti is an act of vandalism and, as such, offenders can be charged with a criminal offence.

“Today we are issuing images of two people we would like to speak to in connection with this matter.

“Do you recognise them? If so, please call 101 quoting reference number 25*230761.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice