CCTV appeal after graffiti scrawled on Brian Clough statue in Nottingham

Police have issued images of two people they would like to trace after Nottingham’s Brian Clough statue was vandalised with chalk.

CCTV shows messages being scrawled on the bronze monument, off Old Market Square, on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The graffiti happened during a demonstration in relation to gender rights and resulted in council workers having to jet wash the statue.

Inspector Paul Gummer, of the City Centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “The Brian Clough statue is a popular monument in the city centre and so it was disappointing to see it vandalised in this way.

“While we support the public’s right to protest, graffiti can be unsightly and spoil people’s enjoyment of an area or landmark.

“It is also worth bearing in mind that it is illegal – graffiti is an act of vandalism and, as such, offenders can be charged with a criminal offence.

“Today we are issuing images of two people we would like to speak to in connection with this matter.

“Do you recognise them? If so, please call 101 quoting reference number 25*230761.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”