The incident is believed to have taken place at the Total Service Station on Nottingham Road in Selston at around 8.45pm last night (August 22).

It was reported that a man walked up to the counter and intimidated a staff member on duty into giving him money, and it is believed that a quantity of cash was stolen.

No one is reported to have been injured in the incident, and detectives are now appealing for anyone with any information to come forward as soon as possible.

Police say a quantity of cash was stolen

Detective Sergeant David Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident has left the victim incredibly shaken and we will be thoroughly investigating this report with the view of taking action against whoever is responsible for this crime.

“Robbery is not only financially harmful for business but it also can have a long-lasting psychological impact on the people involved.

“It is totally unacceptable that someone would do this, and I would appeal for anyone who has any information on what happened to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant a detail you think it may be, could help us to find out who did this.”

The suspect is described as white, around 30 years old, and approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and of skinny build.

He was reported to be wearing a blue or green hoody with dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.

He was also believed to be carrying a carrier bag that had blue handles that fastened together with velcro in the middle, and had green leaves on it with a black background.

Anyone who witnessed something should contact Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible on 101 quoting incident number 748 of 22 August 2021.

Alternatively, anyone wishing to remain anonymous can provide information by contacting Crimestoppers in confidence.

You can call 0800 555 111 anonymously or provide information online on their website, which is www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

