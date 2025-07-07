Careless Mansfield driver who injured motorcyclist didn't see his victim coming

A careless Mansfield driver who injured a motorcyclist while turning right on a busy road didn't see his victim coming, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Morris was driving a white Peugeot when the accident occurred on Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, on October 10, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

The rider was caterpulted over the handlebars and barrel-rolled down the road, injuring his knee and dislocating his big right toe so badly an operation had to be performed the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had only fixed the bike that day and planned to sell it for a £400 profit, Ms Allsop added.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

In a statement, Morris’s victim said he has suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and is now “petrified” of riding motorbikes.

He still suffers from shooting pains in his foot, she said. The accident affected his ability to work as a mechanic and he is struggling to pay his bills.

Morris told police he felt terrible when shown CCTV of the incident and accepted responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Morris, of previous good character, had previously undertaken an apprenticeship as a police IT engineer before becoming a qualified outdoor activity instructor at Walesby Forest.

The court heard Morris suffered a "momentary lapse of concentration," but there was no evidence his victim was permanently injured.

"He is incredibly remorseful about what happened," Ms Pursglove said. "He is aware of the impact on the complainant.”

Morris, aged 23, of Goldcrest Road, Forest Town, admitted causing serious injury by careless driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on May 20.

On Thursday, he was fined £200, with an £80 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 12 months.