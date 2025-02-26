Careless driver who crashed into Mansfield lamppost left axe behind in car

A careless driver who ran away after crashing into a lamppost and a street sign in Mansfield left an axe behind in his car, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV recorded Ashley Stone losing control of his Vauxhall Astra as he took a corner too fast on Bancroft Lane, at 10.45pm on June 10 2023, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

A request for a blood, urine or breath sample would have been made but Stone made no attempt to contact the police and was traced through the registration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers found an axe behind the driver's seat which he later claimed he used to cut down trees and forgot it was in the vehicle.

Nottingham Crown Court

The court heard he has 13 previous convictions for 25 offences, including robbery in 2003 and grievous bodily harm in 2007. He was last in trouble for dishonesty in May 2020.

Stone, aged, 42, of Oakford Close, Nottingham, admitted careless driving, failing to stop and failing to report an accident, and initially denied possession of blade before changing his plea.

Richard Thatcher, mitigating, said: “The delays were not his fault. He is away from heroin and Subutex and not using class A drugs these days. He is in well-established work. He has stayed offence free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has turned his life around. He is married with two young children. He is a working man who continues to take his responsibilities seriously.”

On Wednesday, Judge Tina Dempster imposed a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for six months.

He was ordered to pay a contribution of £400 towards the £1,630 court costs.