Car with no insurance seized from men who stopped for drink
Police officers seized a vehicle which stopped in Somercotes.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
While supporting Derbyshire Police’s Amber Valley policing team, officers from the force’s roads policing unit checked a vehicle which passed them during a patrol in Somercotes.
A quick check showed the car was registered miles away and had no insurance.
Two men from out of town told the officers they were going to the shop, before parking out the way to buy a drink, while holding another drink.
Officers seized the vehicle.