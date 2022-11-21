News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Car with no insurance seized from men who stopped for drink

Police officers seized a vehicle which stopped in Somercotes.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
39 minutes ago - 1 min read

While supporting Derbyshire Police’s Amber Valley policing team, officers from the force’s roads policing unit checked a vehicle which passed them during a patrol in Somercotes.

A quick check showed the car was registered miles away and had no insurance.

Two men from out of town told the officers they were going to the shop, before parking out the way to buy a drink, while holding another drink.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit officers seized a car with no insurance as two men stopped for a drink in Derbyshire town.

Most Popular

Read More
Community-focused projects in the Mansfield area given much-needed funding boost

Officers seized the vehicle.