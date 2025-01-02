Car theft suspects tracked down by police dog in Annesley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police Dog Wolf and his handler were on patrol when they intercepted the vehicle in Portland Avenue shortly before 8.45pm on Monday, December 23.
The Volvo, which had been taken two days earlier from an address in Mansfield, was abandoned by its occupants a few moments later in Burton Rise.
With no-one to be seen in the darkness, Wolf was deployed on his long lead to help track the car’s occupants down and soon picked up a scent – leading his handler through a play park, alleyway and residential streets.
Three suspects were then spotted in Fox Street and instructed to sit on the ground as the handler waited for additional officers to arrive.
Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and are currently on police bail.
Chf Insp Mark Dickson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an exemplary bit of work by Wolf and his handler.
“As well as having a head start, the occupants of this vehicle also had the advantage of darkness and multiple potential routes of travel.
“Wolf, however, has a strong track record in these situations and gave his handler a very strong series of indications along a route of several hundred metres.
“This is just the latest example of outstanding work by our dogs and officers who have enjoyed an exceptional year of results throughout 2024.”