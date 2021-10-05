Car stolen in Kirkby discovered near Nottingham along with other stolen vehicles after tip off

Officers received intelligence about its location on Thursday and attended a lock-up site in Nottingham Road, Toton, at around 1pm on Friday.

The missing vehicle, which had been taken on Tuesday, was located at the site, along with two other stolen cars and an array of other motor parts.

Two men, aged 60 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. They have since been released on bail.

The car was discovered near Nottingham

A 15-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods, has also been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work by officers who were very quick to follow up a potential lead at this location.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 410 of September 30.