Car set ablaze in Kirkby arson attack

A car was set on fire in an arson attack in Kirkby last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident on Holly Grove at around 9.20pm last night (October 5).

The car was set on fire after it’s back window was smashed, and a group of youths were seen fleeing the scene.

Inspector Heather Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or any drivers who may have recorded dash cam footage, to please get in touch.

"We’d particularly like to hear from anyone who saw a group of youths fleeing the scene. It’s believed they may have left in a blue-coloured vehicle.

"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 937 of 5 October 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."