A South Normanton driver had their Peugeot seized after four unrestrained passengers were spotted in the vehicle.

Eagle-eyed officers from Derbyshire Police's Armed Response Unite spotted the passengers, including two children, 'bouncing about' in the car

Car seized in South Normanton

The car was seized on the A38, near South Normanton yesterday (November 3).

The motorist also was found to have no insurance.

The driver was reported to court, and a a safeguarding referral was also made by officers.