Car seized in Kirkby after driver runs out of excuses for lack of insurance

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team and dog unit said the driver “learnt a valuable life lesson” after they stopped the vehicle on Southwell Lane.

A team spokesman said: “The driver, who was adamant he was insured to drive the car on the road, tried to bluff his way out of a sticky situation.

“Thankfully our officers had heard many of his excuses before, which included, drum Roll please: ‘I’m definitely insured’, ‘I should be on the policy’, ‘I can’t understand why there’s an issue’, ‘I 100 per cent pay for it’ and 'It’s not my fault’.

The vehicle was seized.

"Now you’d think the driver may stop at that. Wrong. The driver also gave false details thinking he would avoid prosecution.

“Thankfully our officers were switched on and identified his true identity.”

Checks revealed the driver had no insurance – or driving licence.

The spokesman said: “Even more concerning is the driver had just set off on a 60-mile journey up north.

“We thankfully put a stop to that as the vehicle was seized and the driver reported for the offences he had committed.

