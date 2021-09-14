Crews from Ashfield Fire Station were mobilised to the incident where one car had been in collision with road furniture and was flipped upside down and sat on its roof.

Sergeant Kate Long, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to reports of a car crash yesterday evening at around 8.50pm in Northern Bridge Road, Sutton.

“We attended at the scene and found a car had flipped onto its roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car flipped onto its roof. Photo by Sam Howlett.

“It is believed four occupants of the vehicle made off on foot."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 780 of September 13.