Car flipped onto its roof in Sutton crash
Police and fire crews were called after a car was flipped onto its roof after a crash in Sutton last night (Monday, September 13).
Crews from Ashfield Fire Station were mobilised to the incident where one car had been in collision with road furniture and was flipped upside down and sat on its roof.
Sergeant Kate Long, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to reports of a car crash yesterday evening at around 8.50pm in Northern Bridge Road, Sutton.
“We attended at the scene and found a car had flipped onto its roof.
“It is believed four occupants of the vehicle made off on foot."
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 780 of September 13.
