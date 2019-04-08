Car driven by disqualified driver taken off the streets in Blidworth Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A car which was driven by a disqualified driver has been taken off the streets in Blidworth. Sherwood Police, which covers Ollerton and Clipstone said the beat team for Blidworth stopped the car. The car. The driver was disqualified and the vehicle had not been taxed. Crime committed by children under 10 is rising across Nottinghamshire