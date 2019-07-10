Car cruisers targeted by police during joint operation in Ashfield

Ashfield police arrested one person in a drive to target car cruisers near the M1.

Ashfield beat team working with traffic enforcement and community protection officers from Ashfield District Council swooped on car cruisers at Junction 27 on Sunday.

The community have raised concern about car cruisers speeding, driving dangerously and causing anti-social behaviour.

The operation was launched due to the amount of concern received from the community about a minority group of Car Cruisers causing anti-social behaviour, speeding and driving dangerously.

A police spokesman said as a result of the operation one arrest was made and several tickets were issued.

The spokesman added: "There are further operations planned for this area and we are thankful for the reports and support from the community.

"We encourage anyone with further information about this situation to contact 101 and report their concerns."