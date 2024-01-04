Cannabis farmer jailed for £53,000 grow in Sutton after his furniture business failed

A convicted cannabis farmer who was jailed for growing "industrial quantities" of the drug returned to his old ways with a £53,000 harvest when his furniture business ran into trouble, a court has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two High Court bailiffs gained entry to a workshop on Forest Street, in Sutton on December 1 last year, after Simon King failed to pay his rent, said prosecutor Thomas Welshman.

They found a "significant" amount of cash, along with 63 plants in two growing areas, which, if sold wholesale, could fetch between £8,190 and £43,470. If broken down into individual street deals, the drugs could have yielded between £17,640 and £52,920.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has four previous convictions for 17 offences and served part of a 76-month sentence for "conspiring to produce industrial quantities” of cannabis with two co-defendants, said Mr Welshman.

King, aged 54, admitted producing cannabis when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

Last year King received a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after breaching notification requirements, and the current drugs offence puts him in breach of that order.

Darron Whitehead, mitigating, said King was released from prison in 2021 and was “plainly able to stay away from trouble for two years. There was a period of time when he did not engage in this type of offending.

"Upon his release from custody he began new work in a furniture business which went into debt. He was in arrears for his rent. To his disgrace he re-engaged in growing cannabis plants to cover his debts.”