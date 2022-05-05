Calls for Nottinghamshire police commissioner to resign over speeding offences

Christine Goldshaw, the independent chairman of Nottinghamshire police and crime panel, said the news about commissioner Caroline Henry was ‘a bombshell’ and ‘deeply disappointing’.

Mrs Goldstraw, who served as a magistrate for 10 years, chairs the panel which supports and challenges Mrs Henry’s elected role.

The panel intends to raise questions on how the offences will impact on her ‘high-profile role where she is expected to set by example’, but said it does not have the authority to demand her resignation.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner.

Mrs Henry, aged 51, has said she intends to explain more about the incidents ‘in due course’, but did not want to comment further until her case is concluded.

She declined to say whether she had considered stepping down after admitting five speeding offences from March-June 2021 at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 3.

Sentencing was adjourned until July.

The offences took place while she was campaigning to be the new commissioner, as well as after her election.

Mrs Goldstraw said: “For all of us, the news is a bombshell.

“This is deeply disappointing and I am shocked to hear the number of offences.

“Our next meeting is not until June and that will be the first formal opportunity that members will be able to put questions to the commissioner on how this will impact on her role.

“People in high-profile roles are expected to set by example. This is going to be a difficult time of reflection for her and the future going forward.

“The role of police and crime commissioner is unique. They are elected on their own manifesto.

“We have no powers to require her to resign or sack her, but we are a long way off those discussions.”

Disappointing

Coun Linda Woodings, a panel member and serving magistrate, said: : “It is really disappointing she has accrued five speeding offences in a 12-week period.

“Any person can miss a sign and get caught out, but five is a different problem.

“She has made promises about improving the safety on Nottinghamshire’s roads. Is she a fit and proper person to be holding this office? That’s what needs to be asked at the next panel meeting.

“If I accrued five speeding offences, I would be expected to hand in my resignation to the bench and if I failed to, I would be removed. Why does the same not happen here?”

Coun David Mellen, Nottingham Council leader, said: “Having pledged to crack down on speeding and promised to ‘reduce crime with action, not words’ it is ironic that the Commissioner has been caught speeding five times, including twice near primary schools.

“There’s a reason speed limits exist around schools, it’s to protect the lives of children and keep them safe. Thankfully, no-one was hurt in these offences.”

Coun Kevin Clarke, leader of the opposition on Nottingham Council, said: “She should resign immediately. Speeding is speeding.

“The commissioner is elected on a mandate she is going to stop crime in Nottinghamshire, but she is committing it.