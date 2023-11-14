People are being urged to throw away their unwanted knives into one of more than a dozen amnesty bins laid out by the police.

Drop-off points have been set up at the receptions of stations all over the county as part of a week-long drive to take more weapons off the streets.

The amnesty bin roll out is one of many initiatives being introduced by Nottinghamshire Police during Operation Sceptre, which started on Monday and runs until Sunday, November 19.

Meat cleavers, kitchen knives and samurai swords alike can all be disposed of anonymously into any one of the 13 bins during the week, without the person bringing them in having to worry about being questioned or prosecuted.

People can throw away knives and other weapons in amnesty bins like this at various police stations this week. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

During the last Operation Sceptre in May, 111 various knives and weapons were discarded into 12 amnesty bins that were spread out across Nottinghamshire by police – either at the front counters of stations or at other shared locations.

In a bid to ensure the momentum generated by the bi-annual campaign isn’t lost throughout the rest of the year, the force has also introduced four permanent amnesty bins in the county that can be used all year round.

These bins can be found inside the stations in Newark and Mansfield, as well as Radford Road Station in Hyson Green, and Oxclose Lane Station in Bestwood.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime lead, said: “We’ve been setting up these drop off points at our stations and other shared locations for several years now as part of Operation Sceptre and they always result in us seizing a good number of knives and other offensive weapons.

“Anything we can do to take these weapons off the streets and away from where they can do serious harm within the community is undoubtedly a good thing, so we’re pleased to be able to roll out our amnesty bins once again.

“Operation Sceptre provides just a snapshot of the work we do all year-round to combat knife crime, as this is obviously not just something we focus on twice a year as part of these weeks of action.

“On the contrary, our officers work tirelessly alongside our partners to educate people, especially young people, about the dangers and consequences picking up a knife can have, so that we can prevent people from coming to harm.

“Taking knives off the streets is also very much a year-round goal, which is precisely why we have four permanent amnesty bins set up across Nottinghamshire to help aid us with this ongoing challenge.”

Throughout the week of action, knife amnesty bins will be situated inside stations, shared services and other locations at:

Bulwell Police Station, Gilead Street

St Ann's Police Station, St Ann's Well Road

Broxtowe Police Station, Strelley Road

Beeston Police Station, Foster Avenue

Byron House, Maid Marian Way, Nottingham city centre

Retford, The Square

Worksop, Potter Street,

Kirkby, Urban Road

Ollerton Police Station, Forest Road