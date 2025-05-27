Cadets in Mansfield learn about impact of knife crime during week of action

Young people in Mansfield have been learning about the realities of knife crime as part of a nationwide week of action.

Nottinghamshire Police’s cadets have been participating in dedicated knife crime sessions during Sceptre, which runs between May 19 and 25.

In Mansfield, 18 cadets watched an educational video and answered questions to learn about joint enterprise, which featured a case that resulted in a charge.

They were also tasked with researching the tragic cases of two young men from Nottinghamshire who died following fatal knife attacks and presenting their findings to the rest of the group.

Byron Griffin, 22, from East Leake, died in hospital from a single stab wound in 2021 after he was attacked by four men in Derbyshire.

Zoe Cooke, Byron's mother, now campaigns and raises funds for life-saving bleed control kits to be installed around Nottingham in her son’s memory.

Danny Castledine, also 22, was stabbed to death when travelling through the Netherlands in 2022.

His family, from Mansfield, chose to share their immeasurable loss in support of Nottinghamshire Police’s Sceptre campaign last year.

Sergeant Vanessa Wake, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub, said: “The decision to carry a knife often has tragic consequences.

“While cadets is a fun and welcoming environment for all, it is also crucial that we speak candidly with young people about the realities of knife crime, listen to their concerns, and offer them support.

“It is vitally important that we engage with and educate young people on the dangers of carrying blades, quash misconceptions, and equip them with the skills needed to make the right decision if they ever find themselves considering carrying or using a weapon.”

The session also included a ‘higher or lower’ myth-busting activity, focusing on knife crime data involving under-18s.

Throughout the week of action, knife amnesty bins will be situated inside police stations, shared services and other locations.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows knife crime in Nottinghamshire decreased by five per cent in 2024.

The cadets are part of the force’s Prevention Hub, which is a collaboration between multiple force departments responsible for developing and delivering strategies to prevent crime and disorder throughout the city and county.