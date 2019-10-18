Burglary treated as a priority in Mansfield by new police team

Burglary is being treated as a priority by Notts Police, who now have a dedicated team of specials to crack down on offenders.

A new team has been set up to concentrate on investigating burglaries in a bid to identify prolific offenders and drive down offences.

The team will pay follow up visits to reassure victims, provide a visible presence to deter wannabe criminals in hotspot areas, and give residents practical crime prevention advice.

The team of volunteer officers have the same powers of arrest and wear the same uniform as regular officers.

Detective Inspector Kevin Broadhead, who will oversee the burglary enforcement specials team, which launched yesterday, said burglary is a priority for the force.

"Burglary causes a massive upset to its victims. It's not just the fact that things are taken, they can be sentimental items that can't be replaced.

"It's the fear that people have, that someone has been in their house, going through their personal items.

"Burglary is priority for Notts Police, we want to prevent burglary and reassure people.

"Rest assured we do loads of work in the background that you might not see."

DI Broadhead wants to encourage members of the public to call in any tips they may have related to a burglary, no matter how small they think it may be.

"If people have suspicions, they can tell us by ringing us or crimestoppers.

"Fighting crime can be like putting together a jigsaw, and a small piece on information could be the final piece that helps us solve a crime."

Your Chad headed out with the team to the Carr Bank area as they paid a reassurance visit to a family who has been the victim of burglary within the last week.

As a special officer and sergeant attended the victims home, the rest of the team made door to door enquiries, CCTV enquiries, and gave prevention advice to residents.

Victoria and her husband James were at home with their five-month-old daughter and Victoria's godmother when their home was burgled.

Victoria said: "My husband came home around 7pm, and went upstairs for a shower without locking the door.

"I had just put my daughter to bed, and I came to the kitchen to cook tea when I heard rustling outside.

"I realised that someone had been in the living room and taken my godmother's handbag and an I-Pad.

"I was really upset and scared so I went upstairs to bed, James was panicking that night that they might come back for the car.

"I still feel a bit on edge - I have the blinds closed and I'm checking the doors.

"I feel so bad as usually we're really vigilant with making sure the door is locked.

"The police were really sympathetic and helpful - they don't make you feel like a victim.