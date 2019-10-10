Burglars strike at Mansfield jewellers

Police are investigating after a burglary at a jewellery store in Mansfield.

Many items were taken from Haag's Jewellers in West Gate between 5pm on Saturday and 7.45am on Monday.

Do you recognise these jewellery items? Picture issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

It is believed that offenders entered the building via scaffolding outside the jewellery store before climbing through the ceiling.

Detective Constable Gareth Peace, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I'm hoping that by sharing these images and details someone might come forward with information about the whereabouts of the jewellery or information which could help us with our investigation into this burglary.

"Burglaries can completely destroy someone's business and I am urging anyone with any information to call us on 101, quoting incident number 101 of October 7, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

