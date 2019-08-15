Burglars strike at homes across Mansfield

Barbecues, bikes and garden ornaments among the latest hauls for thieves in Mansfield

Thieves have been active across Mansfield in the last week, targeting homes and businesses.

What crimes have been happening where you live?

Police in Mansfield have released details of the latest crimes reported to them, covering the period between noon on August 6 and noon on August 13.

Berry Hill

A number plate was stolen from a vehicle parked on Nottingham Road on August 7, between 10.30am and 8.45pm.

Broomhill

A property on George Street was broken into on August 6, at 11.55pm.

Both number plates were stolen from a car parked on Hareholme Street on August 6, between 1pm and 1.45pm.

A barbecue was stolen from Rosemary Street between 5pm on August 11 and 7pm the following day.

A bike was stolen from the communal area of a shared property on Westfield Lane. It was last seen on August 5 at 11am and the theft was reported to police on August 9.

Eakring

The passenger window was smashed to break into a car on Racecourse Road between 9pm on August 11 and 3.35am the following day.

A Modena 125 Scooter secured by a chain in the garden of a property on the Patchills was stolen on Sunday, August 4, between 11am and 11.45pm.

A car was stolen from Teignmouth Avenue on August 8, at 3.10am.

READ MORE: Mansfield mental health hospital to exit special measures



Forest Town

A caravan was broken into and an awning stolen on August 7, between 8.30am and 10am.

A shed on Holly Road was broken into on August 7, at 2.15am.

Grange Farm

Burglars attempted to break into a property on Hermitage Lane on August 6, at 1am.

A card was stolen from a bag whilst a male was asking directions on Sutton Road on August 9. The card has been used since it has been stolen.

READ MORE: Firms happy to enrol as friends of Mansfield BID



Ladybrook

A dwelling on Brick Kiln Lane was broken into on August 7, at 12.10am.

Tools were stolen after thieves broke into a vehicle parked on a commercial site on Botany Avenue commercial site through the rear between 6pm on August 10 and 9.15am the following day.

A van on Botany Avenue was broken into between 11pm on August 10 and 11.50am the following day.

Leeming

A car was stolen after a property was entered on Leabrooks Avenue on August 9, at about 12.50am.

Items were stolen from the glovebox and boot areas of a vehicle left insecure on Birkland Avenue at about 2.45am on August 13.

READ MORE: Homeless man racially abused police officer



Lindhurst

Entry was gained through the bathroom window of a property on Newark Way before the front door was opened and it was burgled on August 9.

A key safe has been broken into and keys used to enter the property on Newark Way on August 12.

A commercial building was broken into on Southwell Road West and damage caused to the wheels of a vehicle inside. It was reported to police on August 8.

Rainworth

The chain securing a garage door on First Avenue, Rainworth was cut and a motocross bike stolen from within on August 11, between 1.30am and 10.20am.

Oak Tree

A property on Willingham Court was burgled between 8pm on August 9 and 3.25am the following day.

A handbag was stolen from inside a property on Willingham Court. It is believed to have been taken on August 9.

Items were stolen from a van left insecure on Wollaton Close between 10pm on August 7 and 5am the following day. Some of the items were thrown around near the vehicle.

Garden figurines were stolen from a front garden on Avon Way between 10pm on August 5 and 9am the following day.

Portland

Cash was stolen after a locker was forced at a business on Nottingham Road on August 10.

A purse was stolen from a bag in a changing room of a commercial property on Portland Street on August 11, between 9.10am and 11.10am.

Items were stolen after a bus parked on Broxtowe Drive was broken into on August 10, at about 11.15pm.

Ravensdale

A woman fled from a taxi without paying her £30 fare after being dropped off on Terrace Road.

A group using a taxi made off without paying their £20 fare after being taken to the Skegby area on August 9.

Robin Hood

A vehicle on Exford Court was searched after being broken into on August 13, at about 12.50am, although there was no damage and nothing was taken.

Sherwood

A purse went missing from a property on Mattersey Court after a visit from a man who claimed to be doing community service from the council on August 12, at about "tea time".

Town Centre

Items were stolen after Harris fencing was removed from around a activity stall on Market Place. It was reported to police on August 8.

A blue wheelie bin was stolen from a commercial building on Market Place sometime on August 3-4. It was reported to police on August 12.

Warsop

A woman entered a property on Wood Street and looked around on August 8, between 11am and 1.30pm. When she was spoken to, she left.

The back door of a property on Rectory Road was smashed in an attempt to gain entry between August 9 and 10.

Fencing was stolen from a garden at Gleadthorpe Cottages between 10pm on August 11 and 2.15pm on August 12.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: " If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity - e.g. did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents, do you know the person responsible is, have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident, or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of any help - please contact Nottinghamshire Police's Mansfield Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk, or call 101."