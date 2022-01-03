Burglar 'stripped naked in Mansfield home before stealing booze'

Police were called to investigate two break-ins in Mansfield on Tuesday, December 28.

The first incident took place at an address on Lord Street, shortly before 6.15am.

An intruder is reported to have smashed their way in through the back door before threatening the occupant with a shovel.

Lord Street, Mansfield.

The second incident took place at an home on Carter Lane, Mansfield, at 12.15pm.

Nottinghamshire Police said a suspect is alleged to have barged their way in through the front door, refused to leave and then stripped naked before making off with several cans of beer.

Police said officers were called and a suspect was located on Gordon Avenue, where a quantity of drugs and a sharpened wooden pole were also recovered.

Nico Wallace, aged 31, has since been charged with two counts of burglary, common assault, possession of an offensive weapon and two counts of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply, in connection with the incidents.

He was also charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order and failing to comply with notifications requirements for the sex offenders’ register.

Wallace, of no fixed abode, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court later this month.

Detective Sergeant Joanne Eaton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Everyone should feel safe in their own home. That’s why we treat these kinds of burglary and trespass offences so seriously. I am pleased we have now been able to bring a charge in this case and our investigation continues.”