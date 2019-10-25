Burglar seriously injured after leap from Indian restaurant in Mansfield

A Mansfield man who burgled the same Indian restaurant three times, to steal drinks and cash, was seriously injured leaping from an upstairs window when the owner returned.

Levi Hodgson was employed at the Gurkha Junction, on Gladstone Street, when he found keys while cleaning the toilets, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He used one to get through a back gate, and gained access via an insecure fire door, after the eaterie closed, on June 11, when he took £30 from the till.

Staff were challenged when the theft was discovered, and the owner watched CCTV which showed Hodgson enter the premises.

He was seen again on June 13, stealing £20 from the till, and using his ipad.

The owner was watching the CCTV from home, when he saw Hodgson enter the premises at 3.30am, on June 15, and take £6 from tip box.

The owner rang the landline, and the CCTV was then switched off. He went to the restaurant and found it empty, but discovered the door of an upstairs flat was jammed shut.

Police were called, and a handprint was found on the windowsill.

Hodgson was found half an hour later at Mansfield bus station, with facial injuries and a broken arm, and he was arrested and taken to hospital.

The court heard he received a 12 month conditional discharge in September 2018, after he stole a Barclays bank card in Worksop and withdrew £230.

Helen Brough, mitigating, said Hodgson's leap from the window had resulted in a fractured skull, shattered elbow and a broken ankle and knee cap.

She said he had been left with a stutter and a limp, but had found work with an agency this week.

At the time of the burglaries he had been homeless, and was "too proud" to tell anyone about his situation. He stole to buy food and toiletries, she said.

"He deeply regrets his actions and is well aware he's breached the trust of the restaurant owner who gave him the job," Ms Brough said.

She said he stole the bank card to fund a £600 per week cocaine habit, and was £2,500 in debt as a result.

Hodgson, 25, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted three counts of burglary, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Magistrates said the thefts were aggravated because his employer had given him a chance.

They imposed a 12 month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £56 compensation, and a £90 government surcharge.

You can read more of the latest cases from Mansfield here.